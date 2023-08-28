oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th.

oOh!media Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at oOh!media

In related news, insider Catherine O’Connor 518,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About oOh!media

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; large and small format digital and classic signs located in retail precincts, such as shopping centers, as well as airport terminals, lounges, and in-flight; digital and classic street furniture signs; and digital and classic format advertising in public transport corridors, including rail, as well as high dwell time environments, such as universities and office buildings.

