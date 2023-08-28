Ooma’s (OOMA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

OOMA has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NYSE OOMA opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. Ooma has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $354.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after buying an additional 667,631 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 117.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 476,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 257,261 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,606,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,996,000 after purchasing an additional 232,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ooma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 156,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

