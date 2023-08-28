OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Shares Gap Up to $6.95

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $7.21. OPAL Fuels shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPAL

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,514,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 943,941 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 166,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 237,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $865,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.