Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Reduced by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 49,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Oracle by 197.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 150,331 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 99,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.53. 2,166,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,415,438. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.