Ordinals (ORDI) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for approximately $3.66 or 0.00014058 BTC on major exchanges. Ordinals has a total market cap of $76.83 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 3.59208025 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $12,756,176.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

