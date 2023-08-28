Oxford Industries’ (OXM) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXM

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $101.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.90. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,007.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $12,302,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 550.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 42,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.