Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 15th

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Stories

