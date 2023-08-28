Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Trading Down 4%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.50 and last traded at $48.55. Approximately 50,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 138,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Palomar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $2,336,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,926,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $3,437,540. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Palomar by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 965,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,018,000 after purchasing an additional 109,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

