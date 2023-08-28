Parkson Retail Group Limited (PKSGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on October 4th

Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Parkson Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of PKSGY stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. Parkson Retail Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

About Parkson Retail Group

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, outlets, and supermarkets primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market.

