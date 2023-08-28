Parkson Retail Group Limited (PKSGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on October 4th

Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
Parkson Retail Group Stock Performance
Shares of PKSGY stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. Parkson Retail Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.
About Parkson Retail Group
