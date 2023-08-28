PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

PDFS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 149.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $48.02.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $102,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,983.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 46.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

(Get Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.