Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 0.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $113.51. The company had a trading volume of 317,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.01.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.07.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

