Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $22.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Photronics in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Photronics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

