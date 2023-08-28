Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 37.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

