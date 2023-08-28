Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,276 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after acquiring an additional 211,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,744,000 after acquiring an additional 366,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after purchasing an additional 819,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.51. 1,573,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093,053. The company has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

