Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.18 Million Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,164 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.60% of NanoString Technologies worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 181.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

NSTG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.80. 542,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. The company had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NanoString Technologies

About NanoString Technologies

(Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.