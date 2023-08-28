Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.73 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $2.84 on Monday, hitting $663.11. The company had a trading volume of 386,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,106. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $653.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.79.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

