Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $8.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $10.25 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.64.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The firm had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after buying an additional 4,903,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after buying an additional 16,942,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,498,000 after buying an additional 718,729 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

