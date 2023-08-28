Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $33.28 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up about 4.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $33,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.69.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.06. 1,910,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,976. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.39 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

