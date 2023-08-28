PotCoin Trading 36.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $114.89 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00251474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017947 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000532 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003818 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

