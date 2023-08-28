Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) PT Lowered to $24.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Premier from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.64.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Premier has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Premier by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Premier by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Premier by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

