Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on September 15th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Presidio Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SQFTP opened at $17.02 on Monday. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.
About Presidio Property Trust
