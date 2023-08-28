Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on September 15th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SQFTP opened at $17.02 on Monday. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

