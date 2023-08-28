Private Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Private Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,144. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

