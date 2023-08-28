ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.38

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $60.03, with a volume of 69840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.51.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $821.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average is $60.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 64,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

