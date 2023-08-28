ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.17

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.17 and last traded at $93.80, with a volume of 363543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.