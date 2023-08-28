Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) recently:

8/17/2023 – SilverBow Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – SilverBow Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – SilverBow Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – SilverBow Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – SilverBow Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/24/2023 – SilverBow Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $41.00.

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SBOW traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 312,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,199. The company has a market cap of $947.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.39. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.43 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 61.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

