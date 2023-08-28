Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) recently:
- 8/17/2023 – SilverBow Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2023 – SilverBow Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2023 – SilverBow Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2023 – SilverBow Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – SilverBow Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 7/24/2023 – SilverBow Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $41.00.
SilverBow Resources Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE SBOW traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 312,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,199. The company has a market cap of $947.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.39. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39.
SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.43 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 61.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
