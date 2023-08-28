Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Stelco (STLC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stelco (TSE: STLC) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2023 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$55.00.

8/11/2023 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$62.00 to C$50.00.

8/11/2023 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$48.00 to C$40.00.

8/11/2023 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$37.00.

7/13/2023 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

Stelco Stock Down 0.1 %

Stelco stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$38.36. The company had a trading volume of 144,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Stelco Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$32.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40.

Stelco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.