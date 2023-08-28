Resource Planning Group Acquires Shares of 2,356 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 840,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 166,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,429. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $101.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

