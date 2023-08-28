Resource Planning Group Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

QUS traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $123.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,394. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

