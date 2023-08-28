Resource Planning Group Decreases Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Resource Planning Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Resource Planning Group owned about 5.90% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

ROAM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,806. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.73. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89.

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multifactor and quant-driven index of emerging market stocks aimed at reducing concentration risk prevalent in cap-weighted indexes. ROAM was launched on Feb 26, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

