Resource Planning Group Has $752,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Resource Planning Group trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,420. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

