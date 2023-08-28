Resource Planning Group Purchases 13,125 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Resource Planning Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 357,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 110,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.50. 1,583,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,234. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.