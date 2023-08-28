Resource Planning Group Sells 638 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Resource Planning Group decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Nucor were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Nucor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,863,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,829,000 after acquiring an additional 883,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,725,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,595. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

