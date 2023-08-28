Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in August

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance
Shares of RTBRF remained flat at $2.90 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.79.
About Restaurant Brands New Zealand
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands New Zealand
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.