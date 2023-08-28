Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in August

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of RTBRF remained flat at $2.90 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. It operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brand names. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Penrose, New Zealand.

