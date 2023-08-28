RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Shares Sold by Kim LLC

Kim LLC cut its position in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Kim LLC owned approximately 2.79% of RF Acquisition worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RFAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.63. 10,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,628. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

