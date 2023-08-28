RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $230.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on RH from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $315.87.

RH stock opened at $338.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.16. RH has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of RH by 81.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in RH by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

