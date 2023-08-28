Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 115,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.0% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.11. 2,615,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,835. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

