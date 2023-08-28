River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,493 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $11,594,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 396,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $1,182,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Waste Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 26,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $158.71. 440,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $174.74.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.



