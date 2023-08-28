River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,205 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.59. 1,745,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,035,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average of $118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

