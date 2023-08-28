Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIVN. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 2.2 %

RIVN stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

