RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 62,235 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,235 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,789,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,302,000 after purchasing an additional 839,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,798,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,329,000 after purchasing an additional 303,257 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,018,000 after purchasing an additional 152,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,542,000 after acquiring an additional 96,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

