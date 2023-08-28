RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Five9 worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 64.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,878 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Five9 by 3,131.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,200 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after acquiring an additional 837,067 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $55,363,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,491,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,758 shares of company stock worth $21,498,728. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.94. 43,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $102.66.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

