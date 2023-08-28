RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 144.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of BILL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BILL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of BILL by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,172 shares of company stock worth $6,517,549. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.71. The stock had a trading volume of 128,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.03. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $175.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

