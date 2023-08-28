RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.49. 232,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,923. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

