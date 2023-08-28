RMB Capital Management LLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 108.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 159,786 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Range Resources worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after buying an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 638,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 731,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,135. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.05.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

