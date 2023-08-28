RMB Capital Management LLC Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Gold worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

RGLD stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.44. 50,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,427. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

