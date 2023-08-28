RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.31. The company had a trading volume of 485,940 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.12. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

