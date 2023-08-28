RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,860 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.47% of VersaBank worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of VersaBank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 201,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VersaBank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 332,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VersaBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VBNK traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $8.18. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,818. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.61.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

VersaBank Company Profile

(Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.