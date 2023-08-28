RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,450,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.32. The stock had a trading volume of 46,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,621. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

