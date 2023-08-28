RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 586 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of MKS Instruments worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $718,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,427,000 after buying an additional 420,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,148,000 after buying an additional 1,203,696 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,013 shares of company stock worth $1,217,077 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,440. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.57.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.36%.

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.