Robert W. Baird Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $17.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $400,469,000 after purchasing an additional 564,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $259,998,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Foot Locker by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $232,761,000 after acquiring an additional 337,865 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 14.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $94,496,000 after acquiring an additional 451,050 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

